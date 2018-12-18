TravelTuesday: Top chill spots across Mzansi

Limpopo

Okay, it’s in a hotel, but date night doesn’t have to die out just because of the festive season. So if you are looking for some traditional grub, why not try the Live-Inn Room Restaurant in Polokwane. Go on a Thursday if you are feeling for some mogodu, trotters and the like. You can always extend your stay by checking into the Park Inn Hotel where this gem is located.

parkinn.com/hotel-polokwane/restaurants-and-bars