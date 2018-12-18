#TravelTuesday: Top chill spots across Mzansi
No matter where you are this festive season, we have a roundup of the coolest hangouts all around Mzansi. From shisa nyamas and restaurants to hip beer houses, these are some of our favourite places
Gauteng
Eponymous restaurant Just Badela is as cool as its owner. The Orlando West restaurant boasts a well curated wine cellar, piano for effect, and a varied menu that includes seafood if you are not in the mood for a shisa nyama (although that is on offer too). The hotspot is not on the famed Vilakazi Street but if you want to stop by there, you won’t have very far to go.
KwaZulu-Natal
We’ve all likely heard of two of Durban’s most popular shisa nyamas — Max’s Lifestyle and Eyadini — both in uMlazi’s V section, but if you are looking for something a little different, try Mashamplane’s Lounge in Chesterville Extension 1. The eatery boasts a wooden deck and plush white couches: it’s a decent alternative to the two big boys in town.
Free State
Admittedly this is not a secret spot, nor a new kid on the block. But we figure: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Mahungra Car Wash in Bloemfontein is an institution that has become synonymous with Macufe after parties and big-name events. So take your (rental?) car for a wash there while you enjoy some good ol’ meat. Just be warned: it’s not the venue for an intimate date night.
Limpopo
Okay, it’s in a hotel, but date night doesn’t have to die out just because of the festive season. So if you are looking for some traditional grub, why not try the Live-Inn Room Restaurant in Polokwane. Go on a Thursday if you are feeling for some mogodu, trotters and the like. You can always extend your stay by checking into the Park Inn Hotel where this gem is located.
Mpumalanga
Skhosi Lifestyle just outside of Secunda is really more of a mini town than an eatery, what with its offering of a shisa nyama, a butchery, a car wash, and a liquor store all in one location. And if you are feeling bourgeois, it even offer not only VIP, but also VVIP. Could this be the real God’s Window?
Western Cape
If you find yourself in the Cape, head over to 4Roomed eKasi Culture & Foods in Khayelitsha for a nostalgic experience. You can enjoy food prepared by a former Masterchef contestant, while reminiscing about four-roomed homes, prompted by ambiance and décor. For something a bit more special, book a private, fine-dining experience for you and your friends (minimum 10 people).
Eastern Cape
If you are looking for a night out on the town, why not try Ohbrigado Champagne Bar in East London’s Beacon Bay. The place offers premium brands, great music, and for those who are into hubbly, that’s also available. There are always big-name DJs showcasing their skills, so look out on the Facebook page for who will be playing there this festive season.
North West
Bioski Beer Garden in Modikwe, located just 70 km to the west of Pretoria, is another crowd puller that is open seven days a week. It’s open from 9.30am to 2am, so we guess anytime is “tea time”!
This article first appeared in print in the Sowetan S Mag December 2018 edition.