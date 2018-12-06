ThirstyThursday: Drink guilt free and be merry!

The festive season is upon us— and with it a lot of eating and drinking. From the almost daily evening braais with our families to the late nights out with our home town friends, it’s a challenging time to try to keep your food and alcohol consumption in check.If you’re watching your calorie intake, most available drink options will make you cringe,what with all the empty calories alcoholic drinks,particularly cocktails, have in them.

But no need to stress: we’ve put together the ultimate list of low-calorie cocktails that will have you sipping guilt-free.

A dietician and spokesperson for the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, Mbali Mapholi,says there’s a general rule one should follow when trying to lighten up on the calories in cocktails. “The rule of thumb is always to replace normal mixers with their sugar-free options,” Mapholi says. This has a significant effect on the calorie count of each cocktail. Mapholi shares the different ways you can decrease the calorie intake in some of your favourite cocktails.