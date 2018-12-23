Akhumzi Jezile's 'larger than life' personality will always be remembered
In the wake of Akhumzi Jezile's death after being involved in a car accident in April‚ there was a sense of devastation across the nation.
It was evident that Akhumzi‚ whose career was launched on YoTV‚ had touched the lives of thousands of people.
The TV personality's 'larger than life' personality featured prominently among the thousands of tributes that emerged.
There was also no denying that Akhumzi was talented and had worked hard to build his name in the industry.
Even though he was a household name to be reckoned with‚ Akhumzi was humble about his fame and purpose.
During an interview with Sunday World back in 2010‚ Akhumzi said that doing what he loved helped him sleep better.
"Knowing that I am changing lives of kids out there‚ be it through entertainment or education‚ makes me sleep with a smile every night."
And‚ this is what Akhumzi Jezile will be remembered fondly for.