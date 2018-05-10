Mom’s food always the best and triggers fond childhood memories
One of my fondest childhood memories is waking up to the smell of my mother’s baking, that amazing smell that would fill the entire house and bring a smile on all our faces.
To this day, that aroma conjures up nostalgia and joy wherever I smell it. Almost all my favourite memories are attached to my mom’s food. Try these for mom for a perfect Mother’s Day lunch this Sunday.
Tantalising Lamb
1 kg lamb knuckles, cubed
1 onion, chopped
2 teaspoons hot curry powder
1 teaspoon turmeric
2 teaspoons garlic, minced
1 beef oxtail cube
2 carrots, peeled and sliced
6-8 baby potatoes, halved
1 tablespoon apricot jam
2 tablespoons coriander, chopped
Season the meat with salt and pepper.
Heat oil on a medium heat and fry the lamb in batches.
Remove from pot and set aside.
In the same pot, add a tablespoon of oil. Fry the onion and garlic in the curry powder and turmeric spices.
Return the lamb to the pot and add three cups of water and the beef cube.
Cover and cook for 45 minutes until meat begins to soften.
Add the vegetables and cook till tender and soft.
Stir in the jam and coriander and serve with rice.
Berry Trifle
85g packet cherry-flavoured jelly Swiss roll, sliced
2 cups ready-made custard
2 x 250g can dessert cream
Handful strawberries, sliced
Handful blueberries
Handful gooseberries, halved
Mint to garnish
Prepare the jelly as per packet directions and chill until set
Place the slices of Swiss roll on the bottom and along the edges of a serving bowl
Spoon the jelly over the Swiss roll then pour over the cream and layer the strawberries, then the custard
Repeat layer of jelly, cream and custard
Garnish by arranging the berries in a circle and finish off with the mint.