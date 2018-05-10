Mom’s food always the best and triggers fond childhood memories

Tantalising Lamb

1 kg lamb knuckles, cubed

1 onion, chopped

2 teaspoons hot curry powder

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

1 beef oxtail cube

2 carrots, peeled and sliced

6-8 baby potatoes, halved

1 tablespoon apricot jam

2 tablespoons coriander, chopped

Season the meat with salt and pepper.

Heat oil on a medium heat and fry the lamb in batches.

Remove from pot and set aside.

In the same pot, add a tablespoon of oil. Fry the onion and garlic in the curry powder and turmeric spices.

Return the lamb to the pot and add three cups of water and the beef cube.

Cover and cook for 45 minutes until meat begins to soften.

Add the vegetables and cook till tender and soft.

Stir in the jam and coriander and serve with rice.