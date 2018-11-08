The Grahamstown High Court ordered the Eastern Cape MEC for Health‚ Helen August-Sauls‚ on November 1 to pay the mother R276‚000.

On March 18 2015 Zoleka Siwayi went to Mpilweni Clinic in early labour and was sent home.

She returned two days later complaining of pain in her lower abdomen and was told to go to Frere hospital.

The clinic staff had identified that she was carrying a “big baby” and believed she might need a cesarean section.

Once admitted she was seen by a Frere hospital doctor who diagnosed that her baby was in “foetal distress”.

He gave Siwayi medication to suppress the labour because all the theatres were busy‚ and they had to wait.

Three hours later the doctor returned to her and decided to proceed with a vaginal birth.

Two nursing students pushed down on Siwayi’s stomach‚ attempting to position the baby correctly.

After a while the baby’s vital signs indicated it was getting fatigued.

They then left Siwayi alone for an hour before they came back and prepared her for an emergency cesarean.

The baby boy was reportedly born “very floppy” with low Apgar scores.

The newborn was then transferred to the intensive-care unit. Siwayi was informed by another doctor that the boy’s skull had been fractured during labour.