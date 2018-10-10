While it was Babes Wodumo’s Wololo that opened the floodgates of gqom and began its takeover of Mzansi‚ many artists have tried to come for her “Queen of Gqom” title.

In the two years since the Wololo’s release the genre has been filled with artists using Babes’ name to try to get ahead. She told TshisaLIVE that none of them are worth her time and she still holds the crown.

“There are other people who just want to use your name to gain publicity. Like a person will come out and say‚ ‘I am better than Babes’ or ‘Babes stole my song’ just so they can get attention. But when you listen to their songs‚ they are not worth your time. That’s the boring part because if you are going to diss me‚ you should at least be good at what you do.”

Babes said other artists especially ladies were bringing down the value of gqom with their lack of talent‚ while it seemed like others woke up and thought they could just be gqom artists.

However‚ the Wololo hitmaker said people like Busiswa kept her faith in gqom music alive.