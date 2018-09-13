Five Supa Mega moments from the Fela in Versace video

AKA hardly ever disappoints with the visuals for his music and the much anticipated Fela In Versace video is no different.

The music video‚ which has been number five on the worldwide YouTube trends list is super well-packaged.

The visuals embody everything the song is - the vibe and the beat match the visuals and it still has all the typical hip-hop ingredients.

AKA released the video on Wednesday afternoon.

You have your fast cars your hot babes‚ sha sha aka your money being thrown around (hopefully that ain't trademarked... *hides*) and the gentlemen that are dripping sauce and swag!

The styling is too nice with the gents dressed in their Sunday best at different parts of the city in the vid.

There are a lot of stand out moments in it but here are five of the best.

AKA's one true love: Performing