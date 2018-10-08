Lifestyle

WATCH | SA men wage war on four #KupeChallenge heartbreakers

By Kyle Zeeman - 08 October 2018 - 16:09

You've seen them dominating your social media timelines with their fine selves‚ stealing your girl's attention and leaving many thirstier than a man in the desert. Now the men of Mzansi‚ including some celebs have hit back.

A video of four fine brothers from France breaking it down to Ghanian muso Ebony's hit song Kupe has flooded the internet and caused a commotion.

Fam‚ even Gigi Lamayne and Mpho Letsholonyane were up and watching the brethren break it down.

Is that sweat we see‚ sisters?

But the men of Mzansi are gatvol of the four grabbing all the attention and have told them to leave Mzansi's women alone.

Even gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad took the mic.

Actor Kay Sibiya shared a video expressing what many men were thinking.

Prince Kaybee was more forgiving‚ claiming he was just happy that black chocolate is being embraced.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Nhlanhla Nene contradicts himself at state capture inquiry
Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
X