Feathers get fur flying on social media

Despite widespread criticism with some activists calling them "bubblegum", the Feather Awards strongly insist they care about LGBTI+ rights.

Next month the awards will stage its 10th annual showing, hosted by openly gay radio and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo.

LGBTI+ activist and filmmaker Beverley Palesa Ditsie caused quite a social media stir when she charged on Twitter that the awards were "misogynistic". The tweet by the past Feathers winner has since been retweeted 140 times.

"I was very honoured to get Feather of the Year [Award] in 2012, but let's not kid ourselves. This is a misogynistic festival where gay men celebrate their friendships with their celebrity friends. It has little to do with us. Even my award was a legitimation of a farce," she wrote.