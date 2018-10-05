SAHRC welcomes guilty judgment for Velaphi Khumalo’s anti-Semitic slurs

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Friday praised the decision by the Equality Court‚ sitting in the high court in Johannesburg‚ which ruled that utterances made by a sports officer employed by the Gauteng provincial department were hate speech.

On January 4 2016‚ Velaphi Khumalo posted two inflammatory social media statements which the commission deemed to be amounting to hate in terms of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act.

In his comments‚ he said that white people needed to be killed “as Hitler did to the Jews”.