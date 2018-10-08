ANC launches new website, sues service provider

The ANC has officially launched its website after an almost three-week shutdown due to nonpayment.

"This web platform aims to address knowledge deficit about the programmes of the movement and create an ANC popular culture and make the ANC a way of life. The web platform will also provide our online broadcast platform, radio 1912, which henceforth will feed audio onto our web platform," said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Speaking at Luthuli House on Monday, Mabe said those seeking to access the website will now use www.anc1912.org.za instead of the usual www.anc.org.za which is currently down.

Its former service provider, Unwembi Communications, has claimed that the ANC owed it R32.5m for developing and hosting the party's website for over two decades..