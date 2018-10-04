With up to a third of trains cancelled and two-thirds running late‚ activists in Cape Town are throwing down the gauntlet to the commuter rail operator.

#UniteBehind plans a protest at Cape Town station on Thursday to launch its #DelayRepay campaign‚ allowing commuters free travel until Metrorail meets its own performance target.

“We are demanding that until the performance target of 79% -83% of trains running on time is met for three consecutive months‚ that monthly ticket holders will be entitled to use their ticket for the duration of the next consecutive month‚” said organiser Zukie Vuka.

“We demand that this starts immediately‚ with September monthly tickets extending into October.”