Florence Masebe says 'the older years were much better' for actors

Veteran actress Florence Masebe has spent over two decades in the industry and claims actors were treated better in the past than today.

Masebe has always been a big advocate for actor rights and told TV talk show host Tim Modise this week that life was better for an actor in the good old days.

"The older years were much better. The standards were much better. Now everything seems to just be going down. You are lucky if we get a cup of coffee. Actors don't know these things. We stand around and try to figure out 'where do I go?' and stand before they call me for the next scene."

Masebe said that actors are earning less now because they are apparently told by productions that they should not "outprice" themselves for a job.

She said that the talent and skills were increasing but working conditions were letting actors down. She suggested the deterioration might be down to the industry not being unionised and there being more broadcasters than in the past.

She admitted that there were moments when it felt like being an actress wasn't worth it.