Losing a child is one of the most heartbreaking things that can ever happen to a parent and while people heal differently‚ ten months after losing her baby girl actress Mona Monyane has opened up about her pain and how she sometimes found refuge in Florence Masebe's book‚ The Heart Knows.

Taking to Instagram Monyane shared that some days have been unbearable while others have reminded her of the purpose of her baby. She shared that she knew that baby Amani-Amaza couldn't stay but hoped that she would.

"My love... today is another day in which my breath catches in my soul and I feel overwhelmed by the pain it causes in my chest. You awoke me‚ you helped me break out of my shell and share myself with others. You made me brave and reminded me to love myself‚ to be kind to myself and to remember my power.

"I knew you couldn't stay but I hope you had anyway. But as I always know‚ the spirit never dies. I love you Amani-Amaza Wamazulu‚ forever and always."

As she continued pouring out her heart she revealed that Florence's book had articulated her feelings beautifully and she thanked the veteran actress for having enough courage to write the book.