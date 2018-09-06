Award-winning actor Mduduzi Mabaso has performed in dozens of productions over the course of his career but says his Rhythm City character Suffocate is one that will probably follow him to the grave.

Like Connie Ferguson and Karabo Moroka‚ the actor and Suffocate are definitely in "same WhatsApp group".

"It is interesting because I have performed in several shows while on Rhythm City and people tend to still refer to me as Suffocate. I guess it will always follow me but I am trying to take on roles that are different‚ to step away from that kind of character. I am growing as an actor and trying to explore different avenues‚" he told TshisaLIVE.

As part of this journey Mduduzi has joined the cast of e.tv's Imbewu as a "self-made millionaire who moves to Joburg to start a new life".