Tony Kgoroge says sorry for violence threats

Sheepish TV and film actor Tony Kgoroge has apologised to South Africans for threatening the president of South African Arts and Culture Youth Forum (SAACYC) Romeo Ramuada with violence.

This after Ramuada phoned Kgoroge, who is the president of the Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of South Africa (CCIFSA), and accused him of allowing his alleged disciples to assault his rival Thapelo Mokhutshwane of North West Creative and Cultural Industry Association.

Both Ramuada and Mokhutshwane have been calling for the removal of Kgoroge and his deputy Papa Penny from the federation after accusing them of running it like their personal fiefdom. In a recorded telephone conversation heard by Sunday World, an angry Kgoroge is heard threatening to kick Ramuada's a***.

"You have been getting personal with me from day one. But I let that thing go. Now if you are coming that close, ke tla go roba sebono, ketla go roba sebono," he said repeatedly.

Speaking to Sunday World on Friday, the remorseful Kgoroge said his utterances and the threats he made against Ramuada were unacceptable and regrettable.