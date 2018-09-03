Boity apologises for old homophobic tweets
TV personality Boity Thulo has apologised for homophobic tweets she posted on Twitter in 2009 and 2010‚ after they resurfaced over the weekend and caused outrage on social media.
In tweets Boity referred to a gay guy as a "fascinating thing" and complained about "gay sh*t" on soapies.
Although the tweets were from several years ago‚ Boity was dragged by Twitter users for her homophobic views.
Taking to social media amidst the controversy‚ Boity apologised to those offended by the tweets.
She admitted that the tweets were "offensive and crass" and claimed they came from a time when she was young and naive.
"A decade ago‚ I was naive‚ homophobic‚ young and didn’t know better. I was 19 and my views on sexuality were warped. We grow‚ our views change and we do better."
She added that she was not the person she was 10 years ago and did not hold the same views anymore.
"It’s gut wrenching and embarrassing to see them now however I am not the same person I was 10 years ago."
Her apology split fans who were still undecided if they were outraged or had forgiven her.
My feelings after reading those tweets pic.twitter.com/xpAY4IE74B— DarkDindi (@shademomie) September 3, 2018
Buy us Data and we will forgave to Forgive you pic.twitter.com/vXcTis817V— MODAFVCKEN Le'Kwera! (@LeKwerah) September 3, 2018
Voetsek then we can mos all forgive people in jail and let them free from jail because you mos they be changed now pic.twitter.com/NN82GegFDo— ☄ جاريد (@royalconflict) September 3, 2018
I was also not the same person I was 10 years ago , we live & we learn. And you’re not gonna be the same person you are 10 years later. I totally understand ♥️— Fela In Versace (@_renaey_xx) September 3, 2018
When they can’t attack who you’ve become, they attack who you used to be.— Love&Light🌞 (@IamKelz_4692) September 3, 2018