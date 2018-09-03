TV personality Boity Thulo has apologised for homophobic tweets she posted on Twitter in 2009 and 2010‚ after they resurfaced over the weekend and caused outrage on social media.

In tweets Boity referred to a gay guy as a "fascinating thing" and complained about "gay sh*t" on soapies.

Although the tweets were from several years ago‚ Boity was dragged by Twitter users for her homophobic views.

Taking to social media amidst the controversy‚ Boity apologised to those offended by the tweets.

She admitted that the tweets were "offensive and crass" and claimed they came from a time when she was young and naive.

"A decade ago‚ I was naive‚ homophobic‚ young and didn’t know better. I was 19 and my views on sexuality were warped. We grow‚ our views change and we do better."

She added that she was not the person she was 10 years ago and did not hold the same views anymore.

"It’s gut wrenching and embarrassing to see them now however I am not the same person I was 10 years ago."

Her apology split fans who were still undecided if they were outraged or had forgiven her.