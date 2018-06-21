The troublemaker who started it all

One of the leaders of the Soweto uprising, Enos Ngutshane, cheerfully looked back at the events of the day that changed his life and the course of history.

Ngutshane, 62, was one of the pioneering pupils from Naledi High School and the man who started it all when he wrote and sent a letter to the then minister of bantu administration and development Michiel Botha in April 1976.

The letter, in short, clearly stated that pupils preferred English to Afrikaans as the medium of instruction in township schools.

During an interview at his alma mater this week, Ngutshane told of how two police officers came to pick him up from school on June 8 following his brave effort.

"They asked the principal to take me to the station for questioning," he said. "The two officers asked me to fetch my bag. I quickly ran to the class we used to refer to as the headquarters."

However, the pupils would hear none of it as they began to attack the officers, overturning their VW Beetle.