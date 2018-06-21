A celebration of SA's young trailblazers

For the 42nd anniversary of the June 16 Soweto Uprisings commemorated last weekend, we celebrate young people who are excelling in their respective fields and have let the blood that was shed in 1976 nourish their dreams.

Eastern Cape-born Mzwanele Ntshwanti is the newly appointed lecturer and researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand. The 25-year-old holds a Master's degree in economics and is the youngest lecturer in his faculty.

He may be an economics whizz now, but he had initially envisioned a career very different from that.

"I initially registered for a BSc actuarial science. I could not do statistics and to save my funding, I decided to major in economics and maths. It was what I could do at the time. I made this decision when I was in second year [2014]."

This was not an easy decision for him to make and at some point he felt like a failure.

"For the longest time, I felt like I had failed myself. Thanks to counsellors at the counselling and careers development unit at Wits and my mentor, I saw that economics may just be what I want to do. I do not regret that decision," Ntshwanti said.

Although economics wasn't his first choice, it worked out very well for him, even though his family still doesn't quite know what he does for a living.

"It's easier now because [they can say] 'he teaches at university', but they do not know what I teach," he chuckled.

Ntshwanti is an advocate for education and he believes that it is the only way for the youth to unlock their potential.