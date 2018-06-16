Thato Molele learns art of survival

Transforming old items into fashionable footgear has helped young artist Thato Molele escape the pressures of the high unemployment rate haunting young people.

Molele, 24, from Benoni east of Johannesburg, said that his passion for creative thinking led him into the world of entrepreneurship.

He revamps old sneakers, shoes and clothing items using fabric paint and sprays.

"It all started in December 2016 when I was [feeling] lazy to wash my shoes, so I took my younger sister's paints and painted my All Star takkies and then dressed up and went to a party.

"People were fascinated by my shoes and started asking me to do artwork on their items," said Molele.

He now makes a living out of painting shoes, shirts, caps, walls and wooden items for his customers.

"I use fabric paint, leather paint, acrylic and sprays for my designs," said Molele.

Molele said the high rate of unemployment in the country motivated him to do something different and capitalise on [other] people's appetite for fashion. "I never went to school to learn art, it all came naturally. Drawing also helps me [to] express my emotions and thoughts."