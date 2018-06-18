Our youth busy partying to take Struggle forward

Had it not been for the bravery of the class of the June 16 1976, who took the apartheid bull by the horns, we wouldn't be enjoying the freedom we so cherish today.

Sadly though, it's a shame the youth today do not know their history.

Ask them if they know Hector Pieterson and Tsietsi Mashinini and other heroes of June 16, 1976. Ask them what actually transpired on the day which holds an important place in our history. They are clueless; all they want to know is "siyophuzaphi namhlanje" (where are we drinking today)?