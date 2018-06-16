To the young, it's all in your hands now

Friday's edition of the Sowetan was put together by staff members under 35 years of age.

It is our way of commemorating the 42nd anniversary of June 16 1976. Handing over the newspaper's production to the youth demonstrates our confidence in the future of our publication and nation as a whole.

For South Africa is blessed with highly talented, committed and energetic young people. As you would see from some of the stories we cover in this edition, many of the youths are doing amazing things for themselves and look set to take South Africa onto a whole new level in the future.

While adults are still bickering over the land question, some of our youths are venturing into agriculture and disproving the fallacy of apartheid thinking that assumes that success in farming is determined by one's skin colour.