Larger-than-life wonders in nature

Even if you are not an art enthusiast, Nirox Foundation Sculpture Park in Krugersdorp is a must-do attraction.

The works on display are larger than life and a marvel to look at.

It's perfect for a Sunday picnic with family and friends.

Especially last weekend's American Express Winter Sculpture Fair which came complete with a variety of food stalls and wines all the way from the Cape Winelands.

The park itself forms part of the nature reserve in the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site. What was once a commercial trout-breeding and fishing farm was transformed into a park complete with streams, small lakes and paths.

It was re-imagined for artists from around the world to use the grounds as living spaces for their pieces, as well as for nature lovers to appreciate.

While there are several exhibitions and concerts at different times of the year, there are also fixed sculptures that add to the majestic ambience. Two such fixtures are the iconic Morphic Resonance by Angus Taylor and Dark Codex by Richard Forbes - a new but permanent addition.

And for the next three months, prominent women - including locals - are part of the Not a Single Story exhibition which runs until July 29.

It was inspired by Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's The Danger of a Single Story which in essence states "diversity strengthens rather than divides us".