Celebrating Africa Day with food

In celebration of Africa Day this Friday, I wanted to share some of my favourite recipes from around the continent.

Best of all, the recipes are really simple and the ingredients are easy to find in most South African supermarkets.

You can make these and enjoy with friends as you reflect on the African values of ubuntu, community and African unity.

The first recipe uses fried rice, one of the most widely eaten Nigerian dishes, with hundreds of variations using seafood, red meat or chicken and sometimes two different meats in the same dish.

The second is a soup made with the popular West African vegetable okra, that can be eaten raw or cooked and added to stews or soups. Both recipes are very easy to prepare. Enjoy!

Fried rice with prawn

3 cups cooked long grain rice

1 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons garlic , minced

1 cup large prawns

1 teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon turmeric

½ teaspoon curry powder

1 cup chicken stock (optional)

salt to taste

2 cups frozen vegetables (peas, carrots, green beans, sweet corn)

Heat a large wok or skillet on medium high heat with about a tablespoon oil.

Add the rice, stir vigorously for about 2-3 minutes while adding more chicken stock as needed to moisten rice. Set aside.

Quickly wipe the wok or skillet with a clean paper towel or cloth. Heat a teaspoon of oil in the wok; fry onions, curry, tumeric and garlic. Add prawns, lightly seasoned with salt.

Saute until prawns are just cooked and pink. Add the fried rice and the vegetables and cook until the vegetables are cooked.

Combine thoroughly and then serve.

Okra and tomato soup

I cup Okra

6 tomatoes, grated

1 onion, chopped

salt and pepper to taste

In a pan, heat oil and fry the onion till fragrant.

Add the tomato and simmer for 20 minutes on a medium heat.

Once the tomatoes are cooked, add the okra and cook another 10 minutes

Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Some Popular African food

West Africa - jollof rice, fried rice, plantain, egusi soup

East Africa - Mandazi, goat meat

North Africa - cous cous, olives

Central Africa - cassava, fufu, gari

Southern Africa - Pap/sadza, mopani worms, ujeqe, mageu

