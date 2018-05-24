Ladysmith Black Mambazo doing it for Tata

Sibongiseni Shabalala has managed to keep up the legendary status of the award-winning gem his dad Joseph Shabalala started more than 50 years ago.

And although they continue to bring home Grammys and other accolades, Ladysmith Black Mambazo is more proud to be celebrating Madiba's memory.

Nelson Mandela referred to the all-male a cappella group who perform a traditional Zulu style of harmony-driven singing and dancing known as isicathamiya, as SA's cultural ambassadors. Shabalala says it's no secret that the band was one of, if not the late president's favourite groups.

They are the headline act at the Bassline Fest, "Africa's Tribute To Madiba", next Saturday.

"There is a song called Long Walk to Freedom that my father wrote when we accompanied Tata to Oslo (Norway) when he was receiving his Nobel Peace Prize. We will definitely sing that song and many more that our fans like. It's going to be a real celebration, we will be dancing Madiba-style.

"We will also have our own celebration in his memory at the Durban Botanical Gardens in December," said Shabalala.

"I was very lucky because when I joined the group in 1993, my first performance was at Madiba's birthday party in Joburg. It was a very humbling experience.

"You can imagine growing up hearing stories about this great man who sacrificed his life for our freedom and went to jail for 27 years, and there he was standing in front of us, something I never thought would happen. After that he invited us to Oslo for the Nobel Peace Prize, and then to his inauguration," he said.

"After that we were invited almost everywhere he went, because that is what he said when he spoke and shook our hands on his birthday in 1993, that the music of Ladysmith Black Mambazo had been a great inspiration for him when he was in jail. Tata wanted us to accompany him everywhere he went to show the world our good work."