South Africa's FitnessBunnie has obtained her housing and town planning degree.

Celebrity fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane - the daughter of controversial construction moguls Sbu and Shawn Mpisane - graduated with her Bachelor’s degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Monday.

The high-flying Mpisanes‚ who were awarded tenders worth millions‚ were last year facing liquidation over a multi-million tax bill.

"I chose UKZN because it's always easier to stay grounded when you are close to home. From studying architecture to housing‚ it all goes back to passion in technical drawings‚ reading maps and enjoying practical work.”

Mpisane‚ a fitness icon on Instagram and the founder of bootcamp programme FitnessBunnie‚ wants to join her family construction business.