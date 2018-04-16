Sbahle Mpisane credits her parents for graduation success
South Africa's FitnessBunnie has obtained her housing and town planning degree.
Celebrity fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane - the daughter of controversial construction moguls Sbu and Shawn Mpisane - graduated with her Bachelor’s degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) on Monday.
The high-flying Mpisanes‚ who were awarded tenders worth millions‚ were last year facing liquidation over a multi-million tax bill.
"I chose UKZN because it's always easier to stay grounded when you are close to home. From studying architecture to housing‚ it all goes back to passion in technical drawings‚ reading maps and enjoying practical work.”
Mpisane‚ a fitness icon on Instagram and the founder of bootcamp programme FitnessBunnie‚ wants to join her family construction business.
While at university Mpisane constantly needed to find balance between being a fitpreneur and studying.
"I don't know how many times I contemplated quitting my studies because I was so busy. Getting this degree has been a surprise to myself more than anyone. After every negative thought‚ I always reminded myself why I needed to complete my degree.
"Juggling my social life‚ work life and private life was challenging but I always knew my priorities and school always came first before anything. The thought of making my parents proud was my biggest drive‚" she said.
But support from her lecturers and friends helped her to the finish line.
"I remember being in Mr Vincent Myeni's office and crying my lungs out and all he said was ‘you’re nearly at the end‚ forget everything and focus on completing your studies because you will get all the time afterwards to be a diva and follow your passion in fitness’."