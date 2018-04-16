In his briefing Mufamadi lamented the fact that Lamche never gave him an opportunity to state his side of the story.

However‚ Mufamadi confirmed knowing some of the characters mentioned in the documentary‚ an act which Lamche said confirmed that the film was the truth.

“My conclusion from the press conference is that everything I said in the film was sustained. That the minister…knew of these investigations and probably initiated them considering that it was such enormous investigations‚ incredibly costly‚ a cross-frontier investigation and that it lasted several months. He sustained all of that. This [the press briefing] was organised to discredit my film.

“I was making the entire film about very secret things that were a number of different operations that were conducted to discredit Winnie Mandela. I don’t think the film is discredited in anyway by what we learned in this press conference. I think the former minister confirmed everything that was in the film and some of what was not in the film. He also confirmed that Jerry Richardson was paid money whilst he was in jail by the police service for the information that he was giving about Winnie Mandela‚” Lamche said.

The alleged investigations took place in 1995 and the documentary alleges that the police paid money to Richardson at the time he was serving a life sentence for the murder of youth activist Stompie Seipei. Richardson died in April 2009.

Mufamadi also rejected the claim that he initiated the investigations. Instead‚ he said that they came through a parliamentary process which was initiated by Tony Leon who led the opposition back then. He added that he had no direct involvement in giving instruction to the police as to who should be investigated‚ by who and how much money would be used during the investigation.