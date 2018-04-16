Imbewu adds solid drama

Tonight e.tv takes the fight to Mzansi Magic with the start of its new big budget drama Imbewu: The Seed.

Set in Umlazi, Umbumbulu and Chatsworth in KZN, the much-awaited addition to prime time viewing intersects lives of two brothers with a dark secret between them and an Indian family. It stars Leleti Khumalo, who is also executive producer, and Mpumelelo Bhulose, Thembi Mtshali and newcomer Sandile Dlamini.

Duma Ndlovu, also an executive producer, said the show would send a message of social cohesion.

They've turned a storage warehouse in Congela, Durban, into an elaborate set depicting a double storey house in the township, a modest village house and a Hindu house in the suburbs. The production promotes the utopia of "emsamo", as espoused in the VIP area of a shisanyama in Umlazi. Here, people of all races party together.

"In South Africa, we have not yet had the opportunity to see Indians and Africans come together to tell a story with a social cohesion message," he said.