Sbahle Mpisane on her relationship with Khune: 'We are just hanging out'

Fitness trainer Sbahle Mpisane has set the record straight on her relationship with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune‚ telling TshisaLIVE the pair are "just friends hanging out together".

The couple first made headlines after they started dating in 2015 but broke up in 2016.

Sbahle admitted that scrutiny from fans and the media during her relationship with Itu tooks its toll and led to them taking a break.

"I won't comment much‚ but being in the spotlight because of our relationship did put a lot of pressure on our relationship. Sometimes just taking a break from people is a good thing because your (individual) opinion doesn't matter anymore (when you are in the spotlight for a relationship)."