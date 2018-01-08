Sbahle Mpisane has been causing meltdowns for many of her fans over the festive season‚ posting snaps of herself in a closet full of bikinis. So‚ when the fitness guru got her hands on a new cozzie‚ she couldn't help but show it off to fans.

Sbahle has been keeping our minds off the rumours of her engagement to Kaizer Chief's goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune by posting several snaps of herself in her swimming gear. In fact‚ she took to Instagram recently to show fans a new bikini she had bought.