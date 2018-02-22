Inkululeko's Abongile Salli advises youngsters that learning improves options

Actor Abongile Salli has encouraged younger, aspirant actors to prioritise their education as it is important for artists to ensure success in their craft.

Salli, 23, who plays Buhle on Mzansi Magic's Inkululeko in his first major TV gig, beat the obstacle of losing his mother when he was 14 to obtain a diploma in sports management from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

He was born and bred in Khayelitsha and gave up his weekends when he was 16 to start working to support himself, even though his mother's former employers partly assisted him financially.

Salli emphasised the benefits of learning and having options.

He said that with an education, actors can market themselves properly, understand the terms of their contracts and avoid being exploited.