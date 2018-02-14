Entertainment

PHOTOS | Details on Uzalo’s hour-long TV special this Friday

By Sowetan LIVE - 14 February 2018 - 12:20

Mzansi’s most-watched show will stage a one-hour TV special between 8:30 – 9:30pm this Friday.

Sowetan LIVE has complied a preview of the eventful hour that is set to spotlight violence against women.

The main plotline for the episode will revolve around the funeral ceremony of the late characters Manzunza and Smangele – played by veteran actress Leleti Khumalo and starlet Sihle Ndaba respectively.

Leleti Khumalo 'took offer she couldn't refuse'

Star says she left 'Uzalo' quite happily
Lifestyle
21 days ago

Former fan-favourites such as Mkhonto (Bonga Dlamini), Advocate Zulu (Luthuli Dlamini), Sibahle (Londeka Mlaba) and Mumsy (Nomcebo Gumede) will return just for the episode.

Mayor of Durban, Zandile Gumede, will make an appearance as a community representative.

Gospel sensation Hlengiwe Mhlaba will deliver some rendition of soothing gospel melodies.

Famous faces including Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha, Tzozo, The Legacy, Selbeyonce, Zodwa Wabantu, Distruction Boyz and Dumi Mkostad will also make cameo appearances.

Khaya Dladla returns to Uzalo after rumours of being fired

Dladla back for 4th season of soapie
Entertainment
22 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Hawks raid Guptas' Saxonwold home
ZEXIT: A recap of the past 24 hours
X