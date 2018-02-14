PHOTOS | Details on Uzalo’s hour-long TV special this Friday
Mzansi’s most-watched show will stage a one-hour TV special between 8:30 – 9:30pm this Friday.
Sowetan LIVE has complied a preview of the eventful hour that is set to spotlight violence against women.
The main plotline for the episode will revolve around the funeral ceremony of the late characters Manzunza and Smangele – played by veteran actress Leleti Khumalo and starlet Sihle Ndaba respectively.
Former fan-favourites such as Mkhonto (Bonga Dlamini), Advocate Zulu (Luthuli Dlamini), Sibahle (Londeka Mlaba) and Mumsy (Nomcebo Gumede) will return just for the episode.
Mayor of Durban, Zandile Gumede, will make an appearance as a community representative.
Gospel sensation Hlengiwe Mhlaba will deliver some rendition of soothing gospel melodies.
Famous faces including Babes Wodumo, Mampintsha, Tzozo, The Legacy, Selbeyonce, Zodwa Wabantu, Distruction Boyz and Dumi Mkostad will also make cameo appearances.