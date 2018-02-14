PHOTOS | Details on Uzalo’s hour-long TV special this Friday

Mzansi’s most-watched show will stage a one-hour TV special between 8:30 – 9:30pm this Friday.

Sowetan LIVE has complied a preview of the eventful hour that is set to spotlight violence against women.

The main plotline for the episode will revolve around the funeral ceremony of the late characters Manzunza and Smangele – played by veteran actress Leleti Khumalo and starlet Sihle Ndaba respectively.