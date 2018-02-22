Khanya Mkangisa is white hot
TV personality and actress Khanya Mkangisa has been showing off her white hot style as part of her promo for Tropika Island of Treasure.
Mkangisa is part of the SABC 3 show that was filmed in the Maldives last year.
Sometimes, ESPECIALLY when you're feeling down, you've just gotta go outside, get some fresh air, take a deep breath and remind yourself who you are and where you're going. On some "hey boo. Did you forget the God you serve?" Then go on with bad, queenin' self. 😅 #whogoncheckmeboo #whogoncheckyouboo