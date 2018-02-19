Lalla Hirayama to do her thing at Oscars

TV personality Lalla Hirayama is set to attend the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday March 4.

Hirayama will have a spot on the coveted Oscar red carpet to cover all the glitz and glamour for M-Net Movies as part of its Oscars: Red Carpet Special.

"This is quite a feat," said M-Net channels' head of publicity Lani Lombard.

For the occasion, Hirayama will rock a bespoke David Tlale creation.

"It's still sinking in. We're off to the Oscars in a few days. This has to be the highlight of my entire career. I'm so grateful to be given the opportunity to represent South Africa for the first time in Oscar history," Hirayama said.