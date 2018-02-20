Hunky actor Bohang Moeka has found love in the arms of an equally gorgeous personal trainer and is floating on cloud nine.

The actor who doesn't often speak about his personal life has been sharing loved-up snaps of his lady‚ which definitely paints a perfect picture.

Bohang's special lady is a personal trainer named Shanty‚ who also can't help but show her guy off on social media.

During a recent interview on Touch HD‚ Bohang revealed that his whirlwind romance started with a simple DM.

“I’ve seen her a couple of times at the gym...at the time she had a boyfriend‚ so now‚ fast forward a couple of months or a few months‚ I see her at pop bottles again...and then fast forward a couple of months‚ I see her at an audition."