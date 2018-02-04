Ntando Duma moves on from baby daddy, bags new TV show

Wavy bass beats, followed by ear-splitting screams and ground vibrations, which in turn trigger wild foot-stomping dance moves.

No, you are not in the middle of a war zone, the DJ simply dropped a gqom track.

We are undeniably a gqom nation and vivacious vixen Ntando Duma is paying homage to that organised chaos in her new eight-episode music show on MTV Base.

Titled Gqom Nation, the hour-long show premiered last Friday at 6pm.

The 22-year-old former Craz-e presenter whose last TV stint was on e.tv soapie Rhythm City - which she left early last year - insists that her new TV gig should not be seen as her TV comeback.

"I never left. I first gained popularity in the industry on Craz-e, so I went back to basics with this show," she says.

"I came out of my shell more with this one, because doing a children's show I was not allowed to do and say certain things.

"Right now, I'm just free to say anything.

"On the show we not only focus on the forefront of gqom. We take you back to where it originated before Distruction Boyz emerged.

"Profiling all the people making gqom, the ones you know and the ones you don't know."