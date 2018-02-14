Smash Afrika: I'm not a coconut

YFM DJ and Massive Music presenter Smash Afrika has lit up Mzansi with what some of his admirers call "a voice from heaven"‚ but the star says that despite his good English‚ he is not a coconut.

Smash's energy and way with words has seen some label him as a white guy in a black body. Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Smash said nothing could be further from the truth.

"A lot of the time people think that I am a coconut. They think I only hang out with only white guys‚ that I am a boytjie. I am definitely not a coconut. I can go to the 'burbs and I can relate. I can go to the hood and relate. I am a chameleon."