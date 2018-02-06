It's been almost a decade since Lerato Kganyago has been in the industry and now she has bagged her first SAFTA nod‚ telling TshisaLIVE that she is grateful for the support she has received.

Kganyago was announced as one of the nominees for the Best TV Presenter category.

She explained that the nomination meant a lot to her because SAFTA's were prestigious unlike the other "mickey mouse" awards for things like best dressed or most prettiest.

"I was very emotional‚ because I have been through a lot in the nine to ten years I've been in this industry. Everything from the hardships to the comparisons has built up to this moment. This is confirmation that Lerato Kganyago‚ as a brand‚ has worked hard and has grown in leaps and bounds and I am being recognised. Finally‚ my peers recognise my contribution in the industry."

The Metro FM presenter explained that she's been touched by the amount of love she's seen since the announcement.