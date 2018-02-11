Metro FM's Lerato Kganyago and Dineo Ranaka in diva spat

Metro FM presenters Lerato Kganyago and Dineo Ranaka have allegedly given the station an ultimatum to give them separate slots or lose them.

According to sources this comes after Kganyago and Ranaka, who co-host The Bridge on weekdays between 10am and noon, fought on several occasions about the running of the show.

Kganyago and Ranaka could not be reached for comment at the time of going to press to confirm their clash of egos.

SABC spokesman Kaizer Kganyago downplayed the squabble and the presenter s’ ultimatum to the station.

