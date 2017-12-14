Pic of The Day

Cassper Nyovest wins big at the South African Hip Hop Awards

By Sowetan LIVE - 14 December 2017 - 09:57
Cassper Nyovest wins big at the South African Hip Hop Awards. Image: INSTAGRAM
Thank you #SAHHA

A post shared by KwestaDaKAR (@kwestadakar) on

Cassper Nyovest walked away with 5 awards at the South African Hip Hop Awards 2017 including Album of the year, Hustler of the year, Most Valuable (MVP), Best Male and Best Video.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS: 

Best Local Brand – Styler Gang 

King of Northern Cape – DJ Speedy Vee

King of Eastern Cape – Yahkeem

King of Mpumalanga – Fortune Ntekati

Best Digital Sales – Kwesta

Best Radio Show – Motsweding FM – Motswako wa Hip Hop

Best Graffiti – Psalm 1

Best Dance Crew – Creed Crew

Best Collabo – Aka & Anatii -10 Fingers

Best Remix – Frank Casino ft Riky Rick – Whole Thing

Promoter of the Year – Junior Lavie

Milestone Award – Cassper Nyovest   

FAMILY PICTURE!!! We are the Tsibipians!! We took 5 awards so far & I’m hopeful that we might win Song if the year!! Tito Mboweni been blazing since February!!! Either way!!Thank you so much for the support!! See you at the after party if we don’t win, If we do win, I’ll be back!!!‬ - Nyovest

King of Limpopo – Hip Hop Live SA

King of North West – DJ Big Boy SA

King of Freestate – Ba2Cada

DJ of the Year – Dj Speedsta

Best Video – Cassper Nyovest ft Goapele

Producer of the year – Gemini Major

Best Male – Cassper Nyovest Thuto

Best Female – Rouge – New Era Session

Most Valuable (MVP) – Caspper Nyovest

Hustler of the year – Cassper Nyovest

Honorary Award – Dj Bionic & Dj Blaze

Best Freshman/ Newcomer – Shane Eagle

Mixtape of the year – Sliqe Injayam Vol 1

Lyricist of the Year – YoungstaCPT

Album of the year – Cassper Nyovest – Thuto

Song of the year – Kwesta ft Thabsie – Ngiyazfela Ngawe

Already celebrating 2018 wins. Umshubelo one way! #InjayamVol2 loading ⌛️

A post shared by Sliqe (@sliqe) on

