Cassper Nyovest wins big at the South African Hip Hop Awards

Cassper Nyovest walked away with 5 awards at the South African Hip Hop Awards 2017 including Album of the year, Hustler of the year, Most Valuable (MVP), Best Male and Best Video.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Best Local Brand – Styler Gang

King of Northern Cape – DJ Speedy Vee

King of Eastern Cape – Yahkeem

King of Mpumalanga – Fortune Ntekati

Best Digital Sales – Kwesta

Best Radio Show – Motsweding FM – Motswako wa Hip Hop

Best Graffiti – Psalm 1

Best Dance Crew – Creed Crew

Best Collabo – Aka & Anatii -10 Fingers

Best Remix – Frank Casino ft Riky Rick – Whole Thing

Promoter of the Year – Junior Lavie

Milestone Award – Cassper Nyovest