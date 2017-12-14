Cassper Nyovest wins big at the South African Hip Hop Awards
Cassper Nyovest walked away with 5 awards at the South African Hip Hop Awards 2017 including Album of the year, Hustler of the year, Most Valuable (MVP), Best Male and Best Video.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
Best Local Brand – Styler Gang
King of Northern Cape – DJ Speedy Vee
King of Eastern Cape – Yahkeem
King of Mpumalanga – Fortune Ntekati
Best Digital Sales – Kwesta
Best Radio Show – Motsweding FM – Motswako wa Hip Hop
Best Graffiti – Psalm 1
Best Dance Crew – Creed Crew
Best Collabo – Aka & Anatii -10 Fingers
Best Remix – Frank Casino ft Riky Rick – Whole Thing
Promoter of the Year – Junior Lavie
Milestone Award – Cassper Nyovest
FAMILY PICTURE!!! We are the Tsibipians!! We took 5 awards so far & I’m hopeful that we might win Song if the year!! Tito Mboweni been blazing since February!!! Either way!!Thank you so much for the support!! See you at the after party if we don’t win, If we do win, I’ll be back!!! - Nyovest
King of Limpopo – Hip Hop Live SA
King of North West – DJ Big Boy SA
King of Freestate – Ba2Cada
DJ of the Year – Dj Speedsta
Best Video – Cassper Nyovest ft Goapele
Producer of the year – Gemini Major
Best Male – Cassper Nyovest Thuto
Best Female – Rouge – New Era Session
Most Valuable (MVP) – Caspper Nyovest
Hustler of the year – Cassper Nyovest
Honorary Award – Dj Bionic & Dj Blaze
Best Freshman/ Newcomer – Shane Eagle
Mixtape of the year – Sliqe Injayam Vol 1
Lyricist of the Year – YoungstaCPT
Album of the year – Cassper Nyovest – Thuto
Song of the year – Kwesta ft Thabsie – Ngiyazfela Ngawe