Mosimane is back on the market following his short stint with Abha, of Saudi Arabia, which ended in relegation two weeks ago. Chiefs have had at least three chances in the past two years to sound out Mosimane, but shunned all opportunities and instead appointed chancers who have dragged the club further into an abyss.
Amakhosi finished lowly 10th place and a distant 37 points adrift of champions Mamelodi Sundowns, and were last in a championship race four years ago, losing out to Mosimane on the final day.
Mosimane, meanwhile, believes Sundowns’ continued dominance could be because other clubs are no longer as strong as before.
“When I was there we were winning the league on the last day, because I knew there were places where we just couldn’t win,” the man who won five league titles with Sundowns said.
“We barely won at Highlands Park, (Bidvest) Wits and Bloemfontein Celtic. All were top eight clubs but they have now been sold. Did that make our league weaker? I don’t know. All I know is Wits had strong players like Tyson (Thulani Hlatshwayo), Highlands had Shalulile, and not too many teams could go to the Dr Molemela Stadium and beat Celtic.”
I've yet to hear anything over Chiefs job — Pitso
No word from Amakhosi about filling the post
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Pitso Mosimane has again refused to rule himself out of the Kaizer Chiefs head coaching job, but he’s reiterated he has yet to hear if the club had contacted his management company.
“I have not heard anything from the office (MT Sports). But also, I don’t want to come across as if I’m throwing the club under the bus,” Mosimane said at the weekend at Curro Meridian Cosmo City, where his schools project was in full swing.
“Taking any job requires a lot of details, like what are they (Chiefs) trying to achieve? How are they going to turn things around? What sort of investment will be made and for how long?”
Chiefs have been without a permanent coach since November, and no word has come from the club about filling the post which Cavin Johnson occupied after Molefi Ntseki was sacked.
As reported previously, a stumbling towards employing Mosimane could be that he comes with a contingent of five technical staff members, meaning Chiefs’ salary bill could skyrocket as they would have to buy out some of the contracts already in place.
