Qualifying for WC will market SA players — Broos

Zimbabwe head into this fixture with a bruised confidence after they were stunned 2-0 by less-fancied Lesotho at Orlando Stadium on Friday. Lesotho now surprisingly top Group C with five points after three rounds of fixtures with Rwanda, Benin and Bafana a point behind.
Conceding that Group C was “tricky”, Broos doesn't expect the Warriors to be pushovers, insisting a defeat would certainly irk him. “We are playing on Tuesday against Zimbabwe and we need the three points. I will not be happy if we don’t win against Zimbabwe,'' Broos noted.
“But it’s easier to say that here, behind the microphones, because I know that it will be a tough game again on Tuesday night. The group is not made up of top countries, but it is a very tricky group.''
After a flat performance in Nigeria, it remains to be seen if Broos will drop vice-skipper Percy Tau from the starting XI. The Belgian had also suggested before the Nigeria game that Orlando Pirates starlet Relebohile Mofokeng will get his chance against Zimbabwe.
Image: Justina Aniefiok/BackpagePix
As neighbours Zimbabwe loom large, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has once again stressed the importance of qualifying for the World Cup off the back of a decent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign in Ivory Coast early this year.
Bafana's morale should be high after frustrating Nigeria to a 1-all draw in Uyo on Friday in their third game of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers Group C. Broos' men face Zimbabwe in another Group C tie at Free State Stadium tomorrow night (6pm). Bafana returned from Nigeria on a chartered flight on Saturday and headed straight to Bloemfontein.
“You know, I said it already before that qualifying for big tournaments like Afcon and the World Cup is very important for the country. You see what happened after we played in Afcon [where they achieved bronze], suddenly everyone says 'wow, SA'. It's important for South African football but it's also important for South African players because suddenly there is interest in them from Europe,'' Broos said.
