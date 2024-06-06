They started brightly and had two big chances to break the deadlock in the opening 20 minutes but could not convert them.
The home side struggled to deal with the set play from AmaTuks as they nearly conceded on two occasions. But as the match progressed, the Natal Rich Boyz grew in confidence and started to take control of the game.
They broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute through Ntsundwana's curling shot inside the box after he received a ball from Thabani Dube and beat three defenders before his shot beat Tuks goalkeeper Edward Maova on goal.
With momentum with them after the goal, Bay didn't sit back as they continued to attack and looked to increase their lead.
They finished the opening half the stronger and took the slender lead to the interval. AmaTuks tried to up the tempo in the second half with the home side sitting back and hoping to catch them on a counter.
Deep in the second half, Tuks started to run out of ideas and showed some tired legs.
Perhaps the first match against Baroka took its toll on the players.
Bay start playoffs with win over Tuks
Ntsundwana's lone strike enough to floor university side
Image: Darren Stewart
Richards Bay recorded a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the University of Pretoria in the second match of the PSL promotion playoffs at King Zwelithini Stadium yesterday.
The victory, courtesy of Somila Ntsundwana's goal, saw the Natal Rich Boyz join AmaTuks atop the Mini-League with three points.
Bay will have a chance to register successive victories and take control of the playoffs when they face unsettled Baroka on Saturday at Global Stadium.
Baroka have a new coach in Morgan Mammila after they suspended Dan Malesela earlier this week.
AmaTuks came into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Baroka in their opening match.
