Cavin 'heart-sore' after Chiefs' worst finish

After Kaizer Chiefs failed to secure a place in the top eight, finishing in 10th place following their 2-0 defeat to already relegated Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, coach Cavin Johnson described himself as "heart-sore".
The results on Saturday saw Amakhosi have their lowest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era. Their previous low was ninth in 2001/02, 2006/7 and 2018/19.
Johnson, who took over from Molefi Ntseki who was dismissed in October, was in charge of 22 matches with six wins, eight defeats and eight draws and could not hide his disappointment after the game.
"All I can say, as a coach, I'm very, very heart-sore," Johnson told the media during the post-match press conference. "But for the future, I will have to see. Right now, I'm not happy."
Chiefs went to their final match of the season in eighth place and needed to win to secure a place in the top eight.
But they failed to do that as Ashely Cupido and Michael Morton scored on either side of the half and condemned them to their worst-ever finish and in the process, record their 12th defeat of the campaign.
"We have finished the season off on a very, very low note. So yeah, not a good day for Kaizer Chiefs," he said.
"As the game went by, we were not capable of making more than five passes to dominate the game. And that killed the rhythm of the game as well."
Johnson admitted that Chiefs didn't improve as much as he would have wanted since he took over and that when they had momentum, they let it slip.
"When I took over, we were where we are now. Maybe a little bit better. But we improved and we had momentum going and somewhere along the line, we slipped.
"Every time we get into this position, we don't make it to the next level and that was concerning for me. We tried our utmost best. If you remember, there was a time when we won the games, we would have gone second.
"But we didn't, we didn't. So there are moments where we have to go back and analyse and see how it goes or how it went. Who was on the pitch and we will take it from there."
Cavin 'heart-sore' after Chiefs' worst finish
No top eight finish for Amakhosi
Image: Ashley Vlotman
After Kaizer Chiefs failed to secure a place in the top eight, finishing in 10th place following their 2-0 defeat to already relegated Cape Town Spurs at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, coach Cavin Johnson described himself as "heart-sore".
The results on Saturday saw Amakhosi have their lowest-ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era. Their previous low was ninth in 2001/02, 2006/7 and 2018/19.
Johnson, who took over from Molefi Ntseki who was dismissed in October, was in charge of 22 matches with six wins, eight defeats and eight draws and could not hide his disappointment after the game.
"All I can say, as a coach, I'm very, very heart-sore," Johnson told the media during the post-match press conference. "But for the future, I will have to see. Right now, I'm not happy."
Chiefs went to their final match of the season in eighth place and needed to win to secure a place in the top eight.
But they failed to do that as Ashely Cupido and Michael Morton scored on either side of the half and condemned them to their worst-ever finish and in the process, record their 12th defeat of the campaign.
"We have finished the season off on a very, very low note. So yeah, not a good day for Kaizer Chiefs," he said.
"As the game went by, we were not capable of making more than five passes to dominate the game. And that killed the rhythm of the game as well."
Johnson admitted that Chiefs didn't improve as much as he would have wanted since he took over and that when they had momentum, they let it slip.
"When I took over, we were where we are now. Maybe a little bit better. But we improved and we had momentum going and somewhere along the line, we slipped.
"Every time we get into this position, we don't make it to the next level and that was concerning for me. We tried our utmost best. If you remember, there was a time when we won the games, we would have gone second.
"But we didn't, we didn't. So there are moments where we have to go back and analyse and see how it goes or how it went. Who was on the pitch and we will take it from there."
Riveiro ecstatic Bucs are back in Champions League
Rulani targets more records next season
Maduka calls for smart approach in Royal's do or die match
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos