Soccer

Mohamed Salah suggests he will be at Liverpool next season

By Shifa Jahan - 21 May 2024 - 09:10
Mohamed Salah embraces Juergen Klopp after the Liverpool manager's last match in their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Phil Noble

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has suggested he will stay at the Premier League club after the departure of manager Juergen Klopp.

With Klopp's exit after nearly nine years at the helm and Feyenoord coach Arne Slot officially confirmed as his successor, uncertainties regarding Salah's future at Liverpool had grown, with his contract expiring in June 2025.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian league during the close season. Liverpool's top scorer this season appeared somewhat out of form, especially towards the end of the campaign when their title charge faltered.

Late on Monday, after Slot was announced as Liverpool's new coach, Egypt international Salah set forth his side's ambitions for the next season and sent out a parting message for Klopp.

“We know trophies are what count and we will do everything possible to make that happen next season,” Salah wrote in a post on social media. “Our fans deserve it and we will fight like hell.”

“It was great sharing all those trophies and experiences with you over the past seven years,” Salah said in a message to Klopp, captioning a picture of himself with the former Reds manager.

“I wish you the best of luck for the future and hope we meet again.” 

Reuters

