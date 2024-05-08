Soccer

Polokwane bank on seeing off Bay

Win will boost side’s chances to finish in top 8

08 May 2024 - 09:02
Sihle Ndebele
Top eight hopefuls Polokwane City will be hoping to capitalise on Richards Bay's poor away record when the two sides face-off at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Polokwane, who haven't been that bad in their backyard, still fancy their chances of finishing in the top eight and beating Bay would certainly boost their chances of playing in the MTN8 next term. Rise and Shine have won four of their 12 home games so far with the same number of defeats and draws.

Tonight, the side will surely be eyeing to use home ground advantage, especially since Bay have proven to be poor on the road. Natal Rich Boyz have lost a whopping nine of their 12 away fixtures in the DStv Premiership with a single win and two draws in the process.

Should Bay fail to win, the writing will be on the wall that they will go to the play-offs as Cape Town Spurs are poised for automatic relegation. Natal Rich Boyz will miss their influential winger Sanele Barns through suspension. Barns is Bay's leading scorer with four goals, having also laid four assists in the league thus far.

Meanwhile, Bay will welcome back their coach Vusumuzi "Kanu" Vilakazi in the dugout after missing their previous game, a come-from-behind 2-1 win over provincial foes AmaZulu last Tuesday, because he attended the CAF B diploma coaching course at Germiston Stadium. Vilakazi's assistant Ronnie Gabriel was in charge as they outwitted Usuthu.

Today: Arrows v Sundowns, Mpumalanga (7.30pm); Polokwane v Bay, Old Peter Mokaba (7.30pm); Stellenbosch v AmaZulu, Danie Craven (7.30pm); Pirates v Chippa, Orlando (7.30pm)

Friday: SuperSport v Spurs, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)

Saturday: Polokwane v Sekhukhune, Old Peter Mokaba (3pm); Swallows v Stellenbosch, Dobsonville, (3pm); Sundowns v Royal, Loftus (5.30pm); Pirates v Bay, Orlando (8pm)

Sunday: CPT City v Galaxy, Cape Town (3pm); Arrows v Chippa, Mpumalanga (3pm); AmaZulu v Chiefs, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm

