With four matches remaining in the DStv Premiership and AmaZulu continuing to struggle, midfielder Mlondi Mbanjwa has urged his side to up their game when they visit Stellenbosch at Danie Craven Stadium this evening (7.30pm).
Usuthu are experiencing difficulties in the league and will come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Richards Bay in their last match.
But with Stellies looking to finish second on the log table and in good form, Mbanjwa is well aware that they will need to be at their best if they are to get something from the game.
"It won't be an easy game against Stellenbosch, especially since we are playing away. It is their home game. "They have been doing very well in the last 25 games [before losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday]," Mbanjwa told the club media department yesterday.
"We have to up our game, especially after our last defeat to Richards Bay, where we lost 2-1. I think approaching this one, we need to be at our best.
"But we have been working very hard these past few days preparing for the match and I think we are well prepared for the game."
Stellies will also be eager to put their disappointment of losing the Nedbank Cup semifinal to Sundowns away by continuing their good run in the league to maintain their second place.
Mbanjwa, however, feels they have been unlucky not to get positive results in recent matches and that they need to get back to winning ways as they look to finish in the top eight.
"Luck has not been on our side lately, judging by the past few games we have been playing. We won the Chippa United match, but were fortunate there," he said.
"We are looking forward to the last four games trying to improve and making it into the top eight, which is a priority right now.
Usuthu look for redemption against Stellies
We want to finish the league on high note – Mbanjwa
Image: Darren Stewart
