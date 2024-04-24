Citizens' poor form a concern for Tinkler

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler is frustrated by his side's performances as they continue to struggle in the DStv Premiership.
The Citizens have not won in their last nine matches and have dropped to seventh in the log standings, after drawing five and losing four in all competitions.
"Massive concern. Obviously, it is a concern. We are a very ambitious club that wants to achieve things," Tinkler said.
"Now, we have to go back and look at our next game against Golden Arrows. But the efforts against Polokwane City [2-2 draw] in our last game were much better. It was something I wanted to see from the players they put in the effort, some of the games they haven't."
Tinkler highlighted their offensive play and defending as the areas he needed to work on to improve his team.
In all those matches, they only managed to keep a clean sheet once and that was during their goalless draw with Kaizer Chiefs at the end of March.
"We just have to keep on grinding and what we do at training, that's all. All I can do is go back to training and repeat everything we have been doing, especially the offensive phase of our game," he said.
"Defensively, fix the errors that we have been making. There is not much more I can do because my job is to tactically prepare the players.
"My job is to manage the players, manage the expectations. My expectations. The club's expectations, their expectations. When they get into that field for 90 minutes, that's their responsibility, not mine.
"Now, I have to change that mindset. I have to make them aware that when you get into the field, you have the responsibility to get the results.
"If you don't take your chances, you may end up losing. One win, you go up the table. One defeat, you drop to eighth."
The Citizens will be desperate for their first win this year when they host Arrows at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).
Fixtures
Friday: Galaxy v Swallows, Mbombela (7.30pm); Spurs v Bay, Athlone (7.30pm)
Saturday: AmaZulu v Chippa, Moses Mabhida (3pm); Chiefs v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Stellenbosch v Polokwane, Danie Craven (8pm)
Sunday: Royal v Pirates, Harry Gwala (3pm); CPT City v Arrows, Cape Town (5.30pm)
CAF Champions League semifinal second leg
Friday: Sundowns v Esperance, Loftus Versfeld (8pm)
Citizens' poor form a concern for Tinkler
We need to fix defensive errors, says coach
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
