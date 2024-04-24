About R1.5bn worth of drugs has been seized in KwaZulu-Natal since October 2023.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police in the province have recorded several cocaine busts at the Durban harbour and King Shaka International Airport's Dube Tradeport, with the largest consignment seized at the Durban harbour valued at R115m in December 2023.
In the latest bust, blocks of cocaine worth R15m were seized on Monday at Richards Bay port of entry from a vessel travelling from Colombia.
Mathe said since the launch of Operation Shanela on May 8 2023 to date, 49,851 suspects have been arrested for being in possession of drugs, while 17,798 suspects have been arrested for dealing in drugs.
Speaking during the official opening of the Donnybrook police station in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, national commissioner of police Gen Fannie Masemola said police intelligence structures are hard at work.
“Our intelligence is on the ground, our police officers are hard at work on clamping down on the illicit flow of drugs into the country,” he said. “We are working closely with international law enforcement authorities to detect and dislodge the work of international drug syndicates.”
Drugs valued at R1.5bn seized in KZN in six months
