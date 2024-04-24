×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Drugs valued at R1.5bn seized in KZN in six months

By TIMESLIVE - 24 April 2024 - 09:10
In the latest drug bust, a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement officers seized cocaine to the value of R15m from a vessel that had docked at the Richards Bay port.
In the latest drug bust, a multidisciplinary team of law enforcement officers seized cocaine to the value of R15m from a vessel that had docked at the Richards Bay port.
Image: Supplied

About R1.5bn worth of drugs has been seized in KwaZulu-Natal since October 2023.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police in the province have recorded several cocaine busts at the Durban harbour and King Shaka International Airport's Dube Tradeport, with the largest consignment seized at the Durban harbour valued at R115m in December 2023.

In the latest bust, blocks of cocaine worth R15m were seized on Monday at Richards Bay port of entry from a vessel travelling from Colombia.

Mathe said since the launch of Operation Shanela on May 8 2023 to date, 49,851 suspects have been arrested for being in possession of drugs, while 17,798 suspects have been arrested for dealing in drugs.

Speaking during the official opening of the Donnybrook police station in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, national commissioner of police Gen Fannie Masemola said police intelligence structures are hard at work.

“Our intelligence is on the ground, our police officers are hard at work on clamping down on the illicit flow of drugs into the country,” he said. “We are working closely with international law enforcement authorities to detect and dislodge the work of international drug syndicates.”

TimesLIVE

R15m worth of cocaine seized from Colombian vessel at Richards Bay port

Blocks of cocaine worth R15m were seized on Monday at Richards Bay port of entry from a vessel travelling from Colombia.
News
1 day ago

Cops bust man with 'fake police ID cards, stamp and drugs' in Durban

A 38-year-old man was found in possession of rock cocaine and a fraudulent police identification card in Musgrave, Durban.
News
2 months ago

Cocaine worth R151m found at Durban harbour

In the third major bust at Durban harbour in two months, police seized cocaine valued at R151m which entered South Africa on a boat from Brazil.
News
4 months ago

R500m worth of drugs seized during operations in six provinces destroyed

Police confirmed the destruction of drugs worth R500m earlier this week.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

2 Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash while training, killing all ...
'Spaza shops must be audited and pay tax': Home affairs minister on new ...