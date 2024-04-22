Riveiro proud of his squad despite flaws

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has reiterated his obsession with trusting the process rather than playing for the results.
Pirates' impressive run continued on Saturday at Orlando Stadium, where they outwitted 10-man AmaZulu 1-0 in the league, surging to the second slot on the standings.
The Sea Robbers are now undefeated in four outings with three wins and a draw, netting an impressive 13 goals while they leaked just four across the league and the Nedbank Cup.
Tshegofatso Mabasa netted the game's only goal in the 75th minute, while Abbubaker Mobara was sent off in the 21st minute.
"Everybody wants to play for the results but we want to do it our way. Right now we are close to be the team we want to be in the next month, in the future and in the next season but there's still a big room for improvement.
"We really need to do it the way we want to do it, playing the football that we want to play and everything else is a consequence. We don't play for the result, the results are the consequence of doing things better than the opponent and recently we've managed to do it,'' Riveiro said.
"Tomorrow [today] we have training and recovery and rest and then we have Royal AM [away on Sunday] and three days later we have to travel to Cape Town [to face Cape Town City in the league again next Wednesday] and we have a [Nedbank Cup] semifinal [away to Chippa United on May 4] and there's no time to feel so great right now.''
Riveiro conceded their display wasn't as well-ordered as in the previous two outings against the same opponent (4-2 in the Nedbank Cup last eight) and Golden Arrows (7-1). Even so, the Spaniard was prouder, especially with the clean slate.
"It was a highly complicated game, as I expected. We just played one week ago, so we know each other very well. It was like a second leg and both teams approached the game well. It was a 50/50 game in terms of control during the time it was 11 against 11,'' Riveiro said.
"Probably, we didn't play like in the last two, three games but I am even more happy today than in the previous games because of the fact that we managed to be extremely competitive and got a clean sheet.''
Riveiro proud of his squad despite flaws
Three wins in four outings with Usuthu's defeat
